Almonacy lifts Appalachian State past Georgia Southern 66-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Michael Almonacy had 14 points off the bench to carry Appalachian State to a 66-63 win over Georgia Southern on Friday night.

Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. each had 12 points for Appalachian State (8-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Prince Toyambi had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (7-5, 1-2). Eric Boone added 10 points. Georgia Southern scored 24 points in the second half, a season low.

