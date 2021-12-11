Allick scores 18 to carry Kansas City past Green Bay 64-55

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a brisk Saturday morning in Albuquerque as the weather hit freezing temperatures, but that didn't stop hundreds of locals from visiting the first day of the Railyards Holiday Market. This is the first year it's back as an in-person event since COVID, and streets were lined with cars in the downtown area as shoppers went to check items off their gift lists.

Railyards Market Manager Alaska Piper said her team was thrilled to welcome back the community for the holiday season. "It's been really exciting. We love building community out here at the Railyards and we're just really excited to be back with our community, back with our local vendors, and serving the community in a significant way," Piper said.