Allick carries Kansas City over North Dakota 77-53

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Josiah Allick had 23 points as UM Kansas City easily beat North Dakota 77-53 on Sunday.

Brandon McKissic had 17 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (5-6, 1-1 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Demarius Pitts added 15 points. Zion Williams had 10 points.

Filip Rebraca had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (2-9, 2-3). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 13 points.

Caleb Nero, the Fighting Hawks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

The Roos evened the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated UM Kansas City 52-45 Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com