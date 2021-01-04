Allick carries Kansas City over North Dakota 77-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Josiah Allick had 23 points as UM Kansas City easily beat North Dakota 77-53 on Sunday.

Brandon McKissic had 17 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (5-6, 1-1 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Demarius Pitts added 15 points. Zion Williams had 10 points.

Filip Rebraca had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (2-9, 2-3). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 13 points.

Caleb Nero, the Fighting Hawks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

The Roos evened the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated UM Kansas City 52-45 Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery