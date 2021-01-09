Alley carries Northwest Nazarene past Portland St. 75-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Ezekiel Alley had 27 points as Division II Northwest Nazarene opened its season by narrowly defeating Portland State 75-72 on Saturday.

Gabriel Murphy had 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Northwest Nazarene. George Reidy added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Amari McCray scored a career-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the Vikings (2-5), who had their originally scheduled game for Saturday against Sacramento State cancelled. Portland State went 18 days without playing with four Big Sky games cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues.

Northwest Nazarene’s conference, the Great Northwest, opted out of competition for the season.

