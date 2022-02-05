LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Teddy Allen had 33 points and 11 rebounds as New Mexico State beat Seattle 79-64 on Saturday to seize control atop the Western Athletic Conference.

Allen made 12 for 13 from the foul line.

Johnny McCants had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Yuat Alok scored 11 and Jabari Rice distributed seven assists for New Mexico State (19-3, 8-1), which won its fourth straight game.

Darrion Trammell had 26 points, Riley Grigsby 10 points and Brandton Chatfield had seven rebounds for the Redhawks (17-6, 8-2).

Seattle now has dropped back-to-back contests for only the second time this season.

