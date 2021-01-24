Allen scores 25 to carry Delaware over UNC Wilmington 67-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Ryan Allen scored a season-high 25 points as Delaware edged past UNC Wilmington 67-62 on Sunday.

Dylan Painter had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Delaware (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Leading 37-36 at the half, Delaware held UNC Wilmington to a season-low 26 second-half points on 8 of 26 shooting (31%).

Ty Gadsden had 14 points for the Seahawks (7-6, 1-3). Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Sims had 12 points and six rebounds.

UNC Wilmington defeated Delaware 77-70 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES