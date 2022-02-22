SEATTLE (AP)Teddy Allen finished with 19 points and five assists, Will McNair Jr. added 14 points and 14 rebounds and New Mexico State pulled away late to beat Seattle University 68-55 on Monday night.

With the victory, the Aggies (23-4, 13-2) claim sole possession of first place in the Western Athletic Conference.

Allen scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points to guide New Mexico State to a 31-28 lead at halftime. Allen scored the first two baskets of the second half to push the lead to seven. Johnny McCants sank a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 game-ending run. Sir’Jabari Rice hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Darrion Trammell had 24 points to pace the Redhawks (21-7, 12-3). He scored 19 in the first half to keep Seattle in it. He made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. His teammates connected on only 4 of 22 attempts (18%). Riley Grigsby scored 10.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25