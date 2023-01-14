CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Angelo Allegri scored 18 points and Eastern Washington beat Idaho 95-74 on Saturday night for its seventh straight win.

Allegri was 8-of-11 shooting for the Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky Conference). Tyreese Davis added 15 points, Ethan Price had 14 points and Steele Venters and Cedric Coward 13 apiece.

The Vandals (6-12, 0-5) were led by Divant’e Moffitt, who posted 29 points. Idaho also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Isaac Jones. In addition, Yusef Salih finished with 13 points. The loss was the Vandals’ sixth straight.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. Eastern Washington hosts Montana while Idaho hosts Montana State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.