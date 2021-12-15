Allegri leads E. Washington over Multnomah 95-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Angelo Allegri had a career-high 23 points as Eastern Washington easily defeated NAIA member Multnomah 95-56 on Wednesday night.

Mason Landdeck had 15 points and six assists for Eastern Washington (6-5). Ethan Price added 12 points and nine rebounds. Linton Acliese III had 10 points.

Terin Johnson had 11 points and three blocks for the Lions.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES