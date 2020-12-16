Ali, Morton-Robertson lead Radford past Longwood 62-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
RADFORD, Va. (AP)Fah’Mir Ali posted 14 points as Radford beat Longwood 62-53 on Tuesday night.

Quinton Morton-Robertson added nine points for the Highlanders (3-4, 2-0 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules chipped in seven points.

Justin Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (1-5, 0-2 ). Juan Munoz added 10 points.

