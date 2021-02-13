Albany defeats UMass Lowell 81-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Antonio Rizzuto had 17 points and Kellon Taylor added 16 to lead Albany over UMass Lowell 81-69 on Saturday.

Jamel Horton had 14 points and five steals and Cameron Healy scored 10 points for Albany (5-7, 5-5 America East Conference).

Kalil Thomas had 19 points for the River Hawks (8-10, 7-7). Allin Blunt added 11 points. Connor Withers had nine rebounds.

The Great Danes evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Albany 79-71 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES