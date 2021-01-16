Akron hands Toledo 1st MAC loss 95-94 in overtime

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Maishe Dailey swished a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 2.9 seconds remaining in overtime as Akron defeated Toledo 95-94 on Saturday, handing the Rockets their first conference loss.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 34 points and Bryan Trimble Jr. 19 points for Akron (5-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Dailey added 14 points.

Marreon Jackson scored a season-high 24 points plus 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Rockets (11-4, 6-1), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Spencer Littleson added 21 points. Setric Millner Jr. had 16 points.

The loss dropped Toledo into a tie with Bowling Green, each at 6-1 atop the MAC.

