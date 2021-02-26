Akinwole scores 32 to carry Omaha past Denver 80-76

DENVER (AP)Ayo Akinwole had a career-high 32 points as Nebraska Omaha snapped its 10-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating Denver 80-76 on Friday.

Akinwole hit 6 of 8 3-pointers, and he added eight rebounds.

La’Mel Robinson had 20 points for Nebraska Omaha (4-19, 2-11 Summit League). Matt Pile added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha scored 51 first-half points, a season best.

Jase Townsend had 18 points for the Pioneers (2-18, 1-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Sam Hines Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kobey Lam had 13 points.

