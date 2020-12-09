Akin scores 16 to carry UMBC over Delaware 76-61

BALTIMORE (AP)Daniel Akin came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to a 76-61 win over Delaware on Tuesday.

Darnell Rogers had 16 points and eight rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock and Dimitrije Spasojevic each had 12 points.

Kevin Anderson had 18 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1). Ryan Allen added 15 points and Andrew Carr had 11.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com