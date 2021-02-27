Akenten lifts SE Missouri State over SIU-Edwardsville 69-63

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Chris Harris scored 16 points, Nana Akenten had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Southeast Missouri State beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 69-63 on Saturday.

DQ Nicholas added 11 points and six assists, and Darrious Agnew had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (11-15, 9-11 Ohio Valley Conference).

Courtney Carter had 16 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (9-16, 7-12). Shamar Wright added 11 points and Lamar Wright had 10 points.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 64-62 on Jan. 28.

