Air Force not bringing back basketball coach Dave Pilipovich

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)The Air Force Academy will not bring back men’s basketball coach Dave Pilipovich.

The Falcons went 110-151 since Pilipovich took over midway through the 2011-12 season. Air Force has gone through seven straight losing seasons, including a 12-20 mark this season. The team bowed out of the Mountain West Conference tournament last Thursday with a 73-60 loss to No. 6 San Diego State.

Director of athletics Nathan Pine said Monday the school will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.

Pilipovich spent 13 seasons at the Air Force Academy.

”The bottom line is we have to be more competitive on the court,” Pine said in a statement. ”We entered this season with a senior-laden and talented team with high expectations, unfortunately we did not meet our goals as a program this year. It’s clear to me that a change in leadership is necessary at this time for us to move the program forward.”

