Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OREM, Utah (AP)Fardaws Aimaq had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Utah Valley edged past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74 on Friday night.

Jamison Overton had 14 points for Utah Valley (9-9, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Trey Woodbury added nine rebounds. Evan Cole had 14 rebounds.

Anthony Bratton had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Vaqueros (9-5, 2-1). Quinton Johnson II added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Uche Dibiamaka had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES