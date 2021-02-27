Aimaq leads Utah Valley over Texas Rio Grande Valley 73-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OREM, Utah (AP)Fardaws Aimaq had 16 points and 16 rebounds as Utah Valley beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 73-64 on Saturday night. Evan Cole added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Jamison Overton had 14 points for Utah Valley (10-9, 8-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jaden McClanahan added seven assists.

Uche Dibiamaka had 17 points for the Vaqueros (9-6, 2-2). Javon Levi added 15 points and six assists. Anthony Bratton had 14 points.

The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Utah Valley defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES