Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Aiken Jr. lifts E. Washington past N. Colorado 89-84 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Kim Aiken Jr. scored 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and Eastern Washington beat Northern Colorado 89-84 on Monday night to win its fourth straight.

Aiken hit his go-ahead 3 off a turnover for an 81-79 Eagles’ lead with 1:04 left in OT before Casson Rouse made the first of a one-and-one and Mason Peatling put-back the rebound off the second for an 84-79 lead with 40 seconds left.

The Bears closed to 85-81 on Bodie Hume’s layup, but Rouse and Peatling each made two free throws before Northern Colorado’s Tre’shon Smoots hit a 3 with two seconds left for the final score.

The Bears thought they had won it 76-74 at the end of regulation on Trent Harris’ jumper at the buzzer, but the basket was voided on a shot-clock violation.

Peatling scored 21 points, grabbed 22 rebounds, made seven assists and blocked three shots and Jacob Davison added 20 points and three blocks for the Eagles (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference).

Jonah Radebaugh scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bears (12-7, 5-3). Kur Jockuch had 16 points and Harris had 15. Smoots and Kai Edwards scored 10 apiece.

Eastern Washington (13-6, 6-2) plays Sacramento State on the road on Saturday. Northern Colorado matches up against Idaho State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞