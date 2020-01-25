Live Now
CBSN: Senate Impeachment trial

Agee scores 24 points, Iona holds off Canisius 69-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Tajuan Agee scored a season-high 24 points, E.J. Crawford added 18 and Iona held off Canisius 69-66 on Friday night.

Iona (5-9, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led by 22 points with 11 1/2 minutes left when the Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-5) went on a 19-0 run, sparked by eight points from Jordan Henderson and seven from Majesty Brandon to trail 59-56 with 3:15 to go.

A Henderson 3-pointer got Canisius within two with 1:22 left but Crawford drove for a basket and Agee sank four free throws over the final half-minute. Brandon scored with less than a second left for the final score.

Henderson made 4 of 5 from the arc and finished with a career-high 20 points for Canisius, who had a three-game win streak end. Brandon added 19 points, Jalanni White 11 and Malik Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds and had 10 assists to go with five points.

Canisius made 10 3-pointers, but was outscored 40-14 in the paint.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞