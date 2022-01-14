Adaway scores 25 to lead Saint Bonaventure over VCU 73-53

Colder air moves in to start the weekend, especially in eastern New Mexico. Warmer than normal temperatures return quickly though on Sunday through next week.

A backdoor cold front is moving through eastern New Mexico tonight bringing windy and much colder weather, along with light to moderate snow from the Raton Pass down to I-40. The moisture along this front will continue to taper off tonight, but the cold air will push through the entire eastern half of New Mexico leaving high temperatures well below average by Saturday. Highs across the western half of New Mexico will be cooler too, but closer to normal for the middle of January. Windy weather will continue overnight out near the Texas state line, for everybody else, the winds will die down and be much lighter Saturday afternoon.