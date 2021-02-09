Adaway carries St. Bonaventure past La Salle 86-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Adaway had 20 points as St. Bonaventure beat La Salle 86-73 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Lofton had 18 points and eight assists for St. Bonaventure (10-2, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Osun Osunniyi added 17 points and three blocks, and Jaren Holmes had 15 points.

Sherif Kenney scored a career-high 22 points for the Explorers (8-12, 5-8). Jhamir Brickus added 13 points, David Beatty had 12 points, and Christian Ray tied a career high with 11 rebounds plus nine points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES