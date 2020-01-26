Texas Southern rolls past Mississippi Valley State, 80-67

HOUSTON (AP)Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing combined to score 35 points and grab 33 rebounds as Texas Southern earned its fifth Southwestern Athletic Conference win in six starts, downing Mississippi Valley State 80-67 Saturday in a game that was moved to the University of Houston.

The game was played at the Fertitta Center after a power outage on the Texas Southern campus.

Hopkins finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Tigers (8-11, 5-1). Ewing scored 17 points and pulled down 16 boards. Texas Southern dominated the boards, outrebounding the Delta Devils 67-39 and scoring 16 second-change points.

Torico Simmons scored 27 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-17, 1-5). Caleb Hunter added 18 points and Quinton Alston added another 11.

Texas Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday. Mississippi Valley State is at Prairie View Monday.