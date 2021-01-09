Adamu carries Montana St. over N. Colorado 76-74 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Amin Adamu had a career-high 36 points and scored the final points of the game on a layup with 1:58 left in overtime as Montana State edged past Northern Colorado 76-74 on Saturday.

Adamu made 9 of 10 foul shots. He added nine rebounds.

Xavier Bishop had 22 points for Montana State (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Abdul Mohamed added eight rebounds.

Matt Johnson II tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Bears (5-6, 2-4). Bodie Hume added 14 points and nine rebounds. Greg Bowie II had 12 points. Tre’Shon Smoots made a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Bears for the season. Montana State defeated Northern Colorado 79-67 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES