Adamu, Belo lead Montana State past Sacramento State 77-75

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Amin Adamu had 18 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats narrowly defeated Sacramento State 77-75 on Friday.

Adamu hit two free throws for a 76-73 lead and. after Brandon Davis made a driving layup at the other end, Kellen Tynes sealed it at the line.

Jubrile Belo added 12 points for the Bobcats (11-8, 8-5 Big Sky Conference). Nick Gazelas chipped in 11, Xavier Bishop scored 10 and Abdul Mohamed had 10. Belo also had seven rebounds, while Bishop posted seven assists.

William FitzPatrick scored a career-high 23 points for the Hornets (7-11, 4-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Ethan Esposito added 17 points and eight rebounds. Christian Terrell had 11 points.

