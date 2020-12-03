Adams-Woods lifts Cincinnati over Lipscomb 67-55

CINCINNATI (AP)Mika Adams-Woods posted 16 points as Cincinnati beat Lipscomb 67-55 on Wednesday.

Chris Vogt had 12 points and three blocks for Cincinnati (1-0). Rapolas Ivanauskas added 11 points and David DeJulius had six rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson and Greg Jones each scored 12 points for the Bisons (1-2). Ahsan Asadullah had three assists and seven turnovers.

