Adams scores 19 to lift UCF over Tulsa 73-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Adams had 19 points as Central Florida narrowly defeated Tulsa 73-69 on Tuesday night.

Darius Perry and Darin Green Jr. each added 14 points for Central Florida (9-11, 7-10 American Athletic Conference). Avery Diggs had three assists.

Brandon Rachal had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (10-11, 7-9). Darien Jackson added 13 points and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson had 11.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane on the season. Central Florida defeated Tulsa 65-58 on Feb. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES