Adams scores 14 to carry Texas St. over Lamar 67-47

WASHINGTON (The Hill) - Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told a Senate panel on Wednesday that the air in passenger jets' cabins is so clean that face masks "don't add much" additional protection against the spread of COVID-19 on planes.

"The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 percent of airborne pathogens are captured by the HEPA [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system, and it's turned over every two or three minutes," Kelly told the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee during a hearing on airline oversight.