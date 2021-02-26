Adams leads Jacksonville State past Murray State 87-74

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Darian Adams had a career-high 30 points as Jacksonville State topped Murray State 87-74 on Thursday night.

Adams shot 7 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Kayne Henry had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Brandon Huffman also scored 15 for Jacksonville State (16-8, 12-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Demaree King had 13 points.

Tevin Brown had 22 points and six rebounds for the Racers (13-11, 10-9). Dionte Bostick added 15 points and Chico Carter Jr. had 12 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Racers on the season. Jacksonville State defeated Murray State 85-82 on Jan. 21.

