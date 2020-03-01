Acquaah scores late, Cal Baptist beats Seattle 88-87 in OT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)De’jon Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Milan Acquaah added 27 points that included the game-winning shotwith three seconds left in overtime and California Baptist beat Seattle 88-87 on Saturday night.

Terrell Brown scored all 10 points in overtime for Seattle, and his pull-up jumper gave the Redhawks the lead with 22 seconds to go.

Davis made a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left to force overtime tied at 77-all.

Brandon Boyd added 12 points for Cal Baptist (21-8, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference). Ferron Flavors Jr. chipped in 11 points.

Brown scored 31 points to lead Seattle (14-15, 7-7). Morgan Means added 24 points, Riley Grigsby had 14 and Anand Hundal 11.

Seattle host Chicago State on Wednesday. Cal Baptist plays at New Mexico State on Wednesday.

