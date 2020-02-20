Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Achiuwa scores 24 to lift Memphis past East Carolina 77-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Precious Achiuwa scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Boogie Ellis hit the clinching free throw with 8.3 seconds left as Memphis edged East Carolina 77-73 on Wednesday night.

The Pirates battled back from a 16-point second-half deficit to tie the score three times, the first with 6:23 to play. But after tying the game at 69, Ellis and Achiuwa scored inside to give the Tigers a 73-69 lead going into the final minute.

ECU made one free throw and Memphis three of four for a 76-70 lead. Bitumba Baruti nailed a 3-pointer for the Pirates with 10.3 seconds to play but Ellis made it a two-possession game.

Ellis had 17 points for Memphis (18-8, 7-6 American Athletic Conference).

Tristen Newton tied a season high with 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his first double-double for the Pirates (10-17, 4-10). Jayden Gardner added 16 points and Bitumba Baruti 14.

Memphis matches up against Houston at home on Saturday. East Carolina plays Temple at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞