Achiuwa leads Memphis over Wichita State 68-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Precious Achiuwa tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 68-60 win over Wichita State on Thursday night.

Tyler Harris had 19 points for Memphis (21-9, 10-7 American Athletic Conference). Lester Quinones added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Dexter Dennis had 15 points and six rebounds for the Shockers (22-8, 10-7). Jamarius Burton and Jaime Echenique added 13 points apiece.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Shockers with the win. Then-No. 23 Wichita State defeated then-No. 21 Memphis 76-67 on Jan. 9. Memphis finishes out the regular season against Houston on the road on Sunday. Wichita State finishes out the regular season against Tulsa at home on Sunday.

