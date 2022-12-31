DENVER (AP)Max Abmas scored 17 points as Oral Roberts beat Denver 80-62 on Saturday.

Abmas shot 5 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (12-3, 3-0 Summit). Patrick Mwamba scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Issac McBride recorded 14 points and was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line. The Golden Eagles picked up their ninth straight victory.

The Pioneers (10-6, 1-2) were led by Tommy Bruner, who posted 24 points and four assists. Touko Tainamo added 10 points for Denver. Lukas Kisunas also had six points.

NEXT UP

Oral Roberts’ next game is Saturday against UMKC at home. Denver visits St. Thomas on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.