Abmas leads Oral Roberts past Rogers State 91-31

(KTLA) – A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident that stemmed from a hit-and-run crash over the weekend on a Florida street, police said Monday. The incident happened after a 40-year-old motorcyclist was struck by a Kia in Orange City on Saturday evening, according to local authorities.

Orange City Police Department officials alleged that 35-year-old Sara Morales "intentionally hit" Andrew Derr, then fled. Derr was uninjured and remained on the motorcycle. He and witnesses tried to get Morales to stop. She refused to pull over and they followed her in an effort to identify her, according to a police news release.