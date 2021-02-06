Abmas carries Oral Roberts over North Dakota St. 80-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Max Abmas had 25 points as Oral Roberts topped North Dakota State 80-74 on Saturday night. Kevin Obanor added 23 points for the Golden Eagles. Obanor also had 17 rebounds.

RJ Glasper had 10 points for Oral Roberts (10-8, 7-3 Summit League).

Rocky Kreuser had 20 points for the Bison (11-9, 11-4). Sam Griesel added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jarius Cook had 11 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 5 points.

The Golden Eagles evened the season series against the Bison with the win. North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 61-54 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES