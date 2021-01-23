Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Kansas City 60-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas had 21 points, RJ Glasper scored 17 — including a runner in the lane with 3.4 seconds left – as Oral Roberts narrowly defeated Kansas City 60-58 on Saturday night.

Kevin Obanor added 12 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts (9-6, 6-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight win. Francis Lacis had seven rebounds.

Brandon McKissic had 20 points for the Roos (5-9, 1-4). Josiah Allick added 11 points. Zion Williams had five points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES