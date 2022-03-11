PARADISE, Nev. (AP)Mahki Morris had a career-high 22 points to spark Abilene Christian to a 76-62 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Morris hit 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (21-9). Coryon Mason finished with 12 points and five steals, while Tobias Cameron grabbed seven rebounds.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points and seven rebounds for the third-seeded Lumberjacks (22-9).

Abilene Christian advances to play No. 2 seed Seattle University in the semifinals on Friday.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com