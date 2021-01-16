Abilene Christian forces 30 turnovers, wins 76-42

NCAA Men's Basketball
ABILENE, Texas (AP)Kolton Kohl scored 15 points as Abilene Christian romped past Southeastern Louisiana 76-42 on Saturday.

Mahki Morris added 10 points for the Wildcats, who forced a season-high 30 turnovers. Abilene Christian, who made 16 steals against the Lions, ranks first in the nation in forced turnovers with an average of 23 per game.

Abilene Christian (11-2, 3-0 Southland Conference) led 41-13 at halftime. The Lions’ 13 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Keon Clergeot had 11 points for the Lions (3-10, 1-4).

