Youngstown State expected to hire Cincinnati assistant Phillips

(Stats Perform) – Doug Phillips has experienced the height of Youngstown State football. Now he’s hoping to take the Penguins back to a championship level.

The 51-year-old Phillips, an assistant at Cincinnati the last three seasons, is expected to be named Youngstown State’s new head coach on Friday, according to multiple reports. He would succeed Bo Pelini, who left after five seasons to become LSU’s defensive coordinator.

Like Pelini, Phillips is a Youngstown native. Pelini took the Penguins to the 2016 FCS national championship game, and Phillips broke into the coaching ranks in 1991 under coach Jim Tressel on a team that won the first of the school’s four NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) national titles.

Phillips, a Toledo graduate, also spent the 1992 season at Youngstown State while earning a master’s degree. The legendary Tressel, now Youngstown State’s school president, hired Phillips again in 2006 to join his Ohio State staff.

A longtime school administrator, Phillips has spent the majority of his nearly 25 years of coaching experience in Ohio high school ranks. He’s spent time in the Bowling Green and Iowa State programs and joined Luke Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati in 2017 as the special teams coordinator and tight end coach before serving as running backs coach the past two seasons.

Youngstown State went 6-6 last season, but only 2-6 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.