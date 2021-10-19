Young, Davis headline AP Midseason All-America Team

[1] Santa Fe City Council candidate hides felony record before coming clean A candidate in the Santa Fe City Council race turns out to be a convicted felon. Rebecca Romero is running for Santa Fe's District 4 council seat, but under her maiden name Ridgeway, KRQE News 13 found a long list of convictions from a decade and a half ago. These crimes include stealing credit cards, forging checks, and stealing vacuums, and selling them. When KRQE News 13 called Romero on Tuesday about the convictions, she initially denied them, then later called back saying she's changed. As a convicted felon, Romero would be barred from holding elected office even if she wins, unless she gets a pardon. She says she hopes to get one.

[2] Amazon looking to expand with 30,000-square-foot air cargo facility at Sunport Amazon is looking to expand once more in Albuquerque. The massive fulfillment center on the westside is close to opening, but now, they want to build an air cargo facility. The retail giant is looking at a five-acre lease at the Albuquerque Sunport for that facility. The plan, for now, is to build a 31,000-square foot air cargo facility. The city hopes this would, in turn, provide a lot of high-paying jobs needed in the area.