1  of  2
Breaking News
Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old State Sen. Richard Martinez to serve 5 days in jail for DWI
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Wofford jumping into SoCon quickly in 2020

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(STATS) – By the end of September, Wofford will have a good idea where its stands as its seeks a fourth straight Southern Conference title.

The Terriers will play an 11-game 2020 schedule – announced Tuesday – including four straight conference opponents to open the season, led by a trip to Furman on Sept. 5.

Coach Josh Conklin’s squad will play three games out of conference, hosting South Carolina State (Oct. 3) and making visits to Gardner-Webb (Nov. 7) and South Carolina (Nov. 21).

The Terriers went 7-1 in the SoCon and 8-4 overall while making the FCS playoffs for a fourth consecutive season this past year.

—=

2020 Wofford Schedule

Sept. 5, at Furman*

Sept. 12, The Citadel*

Sept. 19, Mercer*

Sept. 26, at Samford*

Oct. 3, South Carolina State

Oct. 10, at Chattanooga*

Oct. 17, VMI*

Oct. 31, at Western Carolina*

Nov. 7, at Gardner-Webb

Nov. 14, East Tennessee State*

Nov. 21, at South Carolina

* – Southern Conference games

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞