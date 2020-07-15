Wisconsin teams to wear university crest logo with black ‘W’

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Wisconsin plans to have its sports teams wear a university crest logo with a black “W” to show solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus.

School officials said Wednesday the change would take effect whenever Wisconsin sports teams return to action. They said the black “W” is meant to show support, inclusion and unity from Wisconsin athletes, the athletic department and the university as a whole.

“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”

Several current and former Wisconsin athletes said earlier this summer they wanted Badger teams to wear the university’s “Crest W” on their uniforms. The “W” in the crest generally is white, but it will be changed to black on the uniforms.