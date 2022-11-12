NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Dresser Winn threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Zak Wallace had 115 yards rushing on 21 carries and UT-Martin beat Tennessee State 20-3 Saturday night.

Winn hit Randy Fields Jr. for a 17-yard gain on third-and-9 and connected with EJ Smoot for a 39-yard gain before he hit Colton Dowell for a 14-yard touchdown that capped a seven-play, 77-yard opening drive less than 3 minutes in. Ty Woods intercepted a pass – which was deflected by teammate Oshae Baker – and returned it 39 yards for a score to give UT-Martin (6-4, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.

Kaleb Mosely kicked a 20-yard field goal for Tennessee State (3-7, 2-3) as time expired in the first half and Winn’s 1-yard TD run with 10:56 to play made it 20-3 and Tyler Larco’s PAT attempt was no good.

Winn finished 16-of-28 passing for 182 yards with an interception.

The Tigers went just 3 of 15 on third-down conversions and finished with 11 first downs and just 235 total yards.

