Willis accounts for 3 TDs, leads Liberty over Troy 21-13

TROY, Ala. (AP)Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Liberty to a 21-13 victory over Troy on Saturday night.

Willis was 13-of-18 passing for 154 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 20 carries. He threw a 32-yard touchdown strike to Demario Douglasin the first quarter, and then floated a 2-yard TD pass to tight end Jerome Jackso n in the second. Willis sprinted to the right end zone pylon for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 90-yard drive with 12:22 remaining.

Storey Jackson sacked Taylor Powell on a third-and-goal, but Powell connected with Deyunkrea Lewis for an 11-yard touchdown pass to pull Troy (1-1) to 21-13 with 1:14 to play.

Benjamin Alexander recovered the ensuing onside kick for Liberty (2-0).

B.J. Smith had a 5-yard touchdown run for the Trojans in the first quarter. Powell completed 18 of 25 passes for 211 yards.

