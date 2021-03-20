Williams scores 3 TDs, Davidson tops Presbyterian 41-24

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Coy Williams broke a 56-yard touchdown run that put Davidson ahead for good late as the Wildcats defeated Presbyterian 41-24 on Saturday in a game that saw five lead changes.

Williams rushed for 131 yards on seven carries with touchdowns of 1, 3 and 56 yards. His longest TD came just five plays after Presbyterian had snatched away the lead once again, going up 24-21 after an interception.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Presbyterian 44 with 2:10 left in the third quarter, Williams broke over left end and raced 56 yards to the end zone, putting Davidson (2-1, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) back on top 28-24.

Williams scored again from the 3 midway through the fourth quarter and Davidson ended the game with three unanswered rushing touchdowns to pull away.

Tyler Huff led Presbyterian with 218 yards passing and three touchdowns. Keith Pearson made 11 catches for 111 yards and a score.

Davidson rolled up 357 yards rushing and Dylan Sparks also went over 100 yards, gaining 125 on 25 carries with one TD.

The Blue Hose (1-2, 1-2) weren’t slated to join the Pioneer League until the 2021-22 school year but, given the coronavirus pandemic, were allowed in for the spring 2021 football season. Presbyterian is not eligible for the post-season.

