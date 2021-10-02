Williams career day carries N. Iowa past Youngstown St.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Dom Williams rushed for a career-high 119 yards with a touchdown, Theo Day passed for a pair of touchdowns and Northern Iowa’s defense didn’t allow a point until the final 2:32 as the Panthers defeated Youngstown State 34-7 on Saturday.

Williams had 11 carries and scored on a career-long 58-yard run, blowing through a big hole on the left side and sprinting untouched to the end zone. It was the longest run from scrimmage this season for Northern Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Day completed 11 of 16 passes for 188 yards with a 50-yard touchdown strike to Vance McShane and a 23-yarder to Isaiah Weston.

The Panthers, ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, piled up 200 yards on the ground while holding the Penguins (1-3, 0-2) to 52. The game was less lopsided in total yards – 388-251 – thanks to Demeatric Crenshaw going 25-for-37 passing for 198.

Crenshaw threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jorge Portorreal late to break the shutout. He was intercepted twice.

