HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and his 49-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped send William & Mary past Hampton 20-14 on Saturday.

Imoh took the handoff from quarterback Darius Wilson, ran left, broke a tackle at the line, bounced back to the right, shed two tacklers in the secondary and went untouched from there to give the Tribe (8-1, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) a 17-14 lead with 22 seconds left in the third.

Just three plays prior, Darran Butts posted a 29-yard scoring run for the Pirates (4-5, 1-5) to give Hampton a 14-10 advantage with 58 seconds left in the third.

Donavyn Lester, who ran for 80 yards on 10 carries, had a 44-yard run on William & Mary’s drive following its touchdown to set up Ethan Chang’s 35-yard field goal for the game’s final score.

Bronson Yoder led William & Mary with 115 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored a touchdown.

Butts led the Pirates with 79 yards on 15 carries.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25