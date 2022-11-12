WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Bronson Yoder ran for 133 yards, and William & Mary rolled past Villanova 45-12 on Saturday to remain tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Among Wilson’s three TD passes was an 87-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Rose, who broke a tackle at the point of the reception then raced the remaining 50 yards untouched to the end zone.

The Tribe entered the game third nationally in FCS with 2,399 rushing yards and added 371 to that total. In addition to Yoder’s 133 yards, Wilson had 98 yards and Donavyn Lester gained 68. All three scored one touchdown on the ground.

Wilson completed 12 of 15 passes for 211 yards. Lachlan Pitts (5 receptions, 62 yards, 1 TD) was the only receiver with more than one catch. In all, Wilson’s 12 completions went to eight receivers.

Villanova’s Connor Watkins was 17 of 29 for 206 yards with a touchdown. Dez Boykin caught six passes for 110 yards for the Wildcats (5-5, 3-4 CAA).

William & Mary (9-1, 6-1), No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll, is tied for first place with No. 12 Richmond and No. 21 New Hampshire. The regular season wraps up on Saturday when William & Mary plays at Richmond and New Hampshire visits Maine.

