Widespread talent fills Stats Perform FCS All-America Team

(Stats Perform) – The FCS college football season that’s been spread over fall and spring semesters is quite different, but the tremendous individual talent on the playing fields is oh-so-familiar.

The 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team boasted 83 players on first and second teams, representing 45 schools.

The first-team All-Americans included the players who are invited to the upcoming announcements of the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year) – quarterbacks Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington and Cole Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana and running back Julius Chestnut of Sacred Heart – and the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year) – linebackers Colby Campbell of Presbyterian and Stone Snyder of VMI and defensive end Jordan Lewis of Southern.

North Dakota State boasted the most All-Americans with six, helping the Missouri Valley Football Conference to 16 selections, the overall high. Delaware, Jacksonville State, James Madison and national finalists Sam Houston and South Dakota State had four selections each.

2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington

QB – Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison

RB – Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB – Otis Weah, sophomore, 5-9, 195, North Dakota

FB – Hunter Luepke, sophomore, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State

WR – Avante Cox, junior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois

WR – Jakob Herres, junior, 6-4, 211, VMI

WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas

TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – Garret Greenfield, sophomore, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State

OL – Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL – David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware

OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State

OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese

DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison

DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston

DL – Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 195, Southern

LB – Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 230, Presbyterian

LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah

LB – Conner Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State

LB – Stone Snyder, sophomore, 6-3, 225, VMI

LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB – Chris Edmonds, sophomore, 6-2, 205, Samford

DB – Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State

DB – Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay

DB – Robert Rochell, senior, 6-0, 195, Central Arkansas

DB – Kedrick Whitehead, junior, 5-11, 195, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison

PK – Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State

P – Garret Wegner, senior, 6-0, 197, North Dakota State

P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis

LS – Kyle Davis, junior, 5-11, 210, James Madison

LS – Robert Soderholm, sophomore, 6-1, 216, VMI

KR – Christian Watson, junior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State

PR – Devron Harper, junior, 5-10, 165, Gardner-Webb

AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU

AP – Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Schmid, junior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston

QB – Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford

RB – Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 195, Monmouth

RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State

FB – Nathan Walker, junior, 6-0, 225, Wofford

WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, 6-5, 220, Eastern Washington

WR – Keith Pearson, senior, 5-9, 175, Presbyterian

WR – DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 173, Austin Peay

TE – Ryan Miller, junior, 6-2, 221, Furman

TE – Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin

OL – AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth

OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross

OL – Tylan Grable, sophomore, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State

OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook

OL – Tre’mond Shorts, junior, 6-4, 326, ETSU

OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston

DEFENSE

DL – D.J. Coleman, junior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State

DL – Kevin Glajchen, senior, 6-2, 270, San Diego

DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette

DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 285, Richmond

LB – Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State

LB – Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State

LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham

LB – Matthew Jackson, junior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky

LB – Storey Jackson, senior, 6-3, 225, Prairie View A&M

LB – James Kaczor, junior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State

LB – Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond

DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois

DB – Marcis Floyd, sophomore, 6-0, 188, Murray State

DB – Don Gardner, senior, 6-1, 185, South Dakota State

DB – Nijuel Hill, senior, 5-10, 185 Delaware

DB – Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Mitchell Fineran, 5-10, 183, junior, Samford

P – Cade Coffey, senior, 6-1, 199, Idaho

P – Noah Gettman, junior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart

LS – Ross Kennelly, senior, 5-11, 213, North Dakota State

KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

PR – Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston

PR – Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

AP – Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW

AP – Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware