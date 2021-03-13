Welch passes for 359 yards, Samford beats Wofford 37-31

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Liam Welch passed for 359 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Samford overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Wofford 37-31 on Saturday.

Ty King caught seven passes for 178 yards, including a 52-yard TD catch early in the third quarter that tied it at 24 for the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2 Southern Conference). Chris Oladokun followed with his second 1-yard TD run of the game to give Samford the lead for good. Mitchell Fineran extended the lead to 37-24 with a pair of field goals early in the fourth quarter.

T.J. Luther had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown for the FCS 20th-ranked Terriers (1-2, 1-2). Jamari Broussard ran eight times for 79 yards and Irvin Mulligan ran nine times for 69 yards.

Wofford cut the deficit to 37-31 with a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by Ryan Lovelace’s 1-yard TD run with 4:20 left in the game. The Terriers forced a three-and-out and took possession on their 25 with 3:09 left. Jimmy Weirick completed a 31-yard pass to KeiAndre Sanders to convert a fourth-and-28 but had a pass intercepted by Samford’s Wade White four plays later.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES